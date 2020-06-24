Anubhav Sinha: Saroj Khan is doing well, nothing to worry

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has confirmed on social media that noted choreographer Saroj Khan, who has been hospitalised due to breathing problems over the past few days, is doing well and that there is nothing to worry about, adding that she will be out in a day or two.

Sinha’s tweet on Wednesday morning corroborates and earlier report by IANS, which also stated that the 71-year-old veteran choreographer had been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday, and that mandatory test had revealed she is COVID negative.

“Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry,” Anubhav tweeted.

“Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covid too. Negative. #SarojKhan,” he added.

Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as “Main naagin tu sapera” (Nagina”) and “Hawaa hawaai” (“Mr India”). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including “Ek do teen” (“Tezaab”), and “Dhak dhak” (“Beta”) among numerous others.

Lately, she has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in “Manikarnika” last year and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, “Kalank”.

