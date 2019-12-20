Anubhav Sinha: Will talk to ‘corrupt journalists’ in ‘strong language’

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has said that his Twitter account will from now onwards talk to “corrupt journalist in a very strong language”.

Anubhav took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote: “Pl Unfollow Me if you can’t deal with strong language. This account is now going to talk to corrupt Journalists in a very strong language. Sometimes abusive. If you can’t deal with it please unfollow me.”

The director’s tweet comes amidst the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence fallout.

On January 5, several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

At least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

