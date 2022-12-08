Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films like ‘Article 15’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Thappad’, has called actor Manoj Pahwa his ‘main man’ on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on Thursday.

The director took to his Instagram on Thursday to share an image from behind the scenes of ‘Mulk’, which released in 2018 and starred Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar. Anubhav can be seen briefing the actor for a scene with an empty tripod standing next to Manoj in the frame.

The director wrote in the caption: “My main man. Happy Birthday Pahwa Ji. ZINDABAD.”

Manoj, who is known for his work in both television (who could forget him gobbling up food in ‘Office Office’?) and films, has been a regular in Sinha’s films since his directorial debut of ‘Tum Bin’.

However, Anubhav’s followers had a field day on his post as someone from the film’s crew can also be seen seated next to Manoj and the person looks quite similar to the international pornstar Johnny Sins.

One user commented: “Is that Johnny Sins?” Followed by another, who wrote in the comments section: “Wo sab theek hai… Johnny Sinns kya kar rahe the set pe (all that is fine but, what was Johnny Sins doing on the set)?”

One more user wrote: “Johnny bhai living upto his image of role-playing any character, film set pe bhi pahunch gaye (Johnny true to his image of a role-player smartly infiltrated the film set too).”

