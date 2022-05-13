Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedhnekar reunite on screen once again for their upcoming movie, ‘Bheed’ which has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The duo was last seen together in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Badhaai Do’, which released in theatres in February 2022.

Anubhav Sinha has reportedly wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming movie, ‘Bheed’ and the movie should be ready for to hit the screens on its scheduled release date of November 18, 2022.

The movie is said to be a social drama and has been jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Bhushan was also the producer for Sinha’s movie, ‘Thappad’.

A while ago, Anubhav Sinha spoke about his upcoming movie, ‘Bheed’ and said, “Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board.”

While Bhumi and Rajkummar have wrapped up ‘Bheed’ the two are busy with other multiple projects. Bhumi Pedhnekar is currently shooting for ‘The Lady Killer’ with Arjun Kapoor. She also has ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is currently shooting for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ with Janhvi Kapoor. Besides this he will also be seen in ‘HIT’ along with Sanya Malhotra and he is also a part of the Netflix series, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which also stars Adarsh Gourav and Dulquer Salman.