Anubrata Mondal moves court seeking return to Asansol jail

Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district President Anubrata Mondal on Saturday filed a petition before the Rouse Avenue Courts in Delhi seeking permission to return to the Asansol Special Correction Home in West Bengal from his present shelter at Tihar Jail.

Ever since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August last year in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, Mondal had been lodged at the Asansol jail till the time the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the scam, took him to Delhi earlier this month for questioning.

The ED has also summoned the superintendent of the Asansol jail, Kripamoy Nandi, to be present at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi for questioning on April 5.

In the midst of all these developments, Mondal’s appeal for return to the Asansol jail has sparked fresh speculations.

It is learnt that the appeal has been made on grounds that since the next date of hearing at the special court of CBI in Asansol is scheduled on March 31, it would be convenient for Mondal to appear for the hearing if he is allowed to go back to the Asansol jail.

Mondal’s current judicial custody in Tihar Jail will end on April 3, when he will be produced at the Rouse Avenue Courts for the next hearing.

