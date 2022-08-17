INDIA

Anubrata Mondal’s daughter refuses to entertain CBI officers

NewsWire
0
0

Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, on Wednesday refused to cooperate with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials during questioning over the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

A team of four CBI officials, which included a lady officer, reached Anubrata Mondal’s ancestral residence at Bolpur in Birbhum district at around 12.30 p.m, with the purpose of questioning Sukanya.

Despite allowing them entry into the residence, she refused to answer a single question.

CBI sources said that Sukanya Mondal told the agency sleuths that she was not in a mental state to answer any question in a situation when her father is in custody, while also dealing with losing her mother a year ago.

The CBI team left after about 10 minutes trying to persuade her to cooperate in the investigation process.

The sources said that questioning Sukanya Mondal has become important after the CBI traced two companies — ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited — where she is one of the two directors.

The other director in these two companies is Bidyuta Gayen.

CBI sleuths doubt that the two firms are shell companies meant for channelising the proceeds of the illegal cattle trade to different avenues.

The question is that how can Sukanya Mondal, a primary teacher in a state-run school, can have such huge assets and property in her name.

The CBI sources said that besides these two companies, Sukanya Mondal’s bank accounts, either individually held by her or jointly with her father or other family members, are also under the scanner.

On Wednesday, the probe agency sleuths also questioned Anubrata Mondal’s chartered accountant Manish Kothari, as well as two employees of the local branch of a public sector bank in Bolpur, where the father-daughter duo had bank accounts.

20220817-133405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    You can bury your head like ostrich, but we won’t: Delhi...

    Fake cops dupe woman of jewellery in UP

    Battle for UP: Amit Shah holds meet for 2nd consecutive day

    Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul