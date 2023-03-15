INDIA

Anubrata Mondal’s daughter skips ED appearance in cattle scam

NewsWire
Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrta Mondal, on Wednesday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate’s Delhi office in connection with the cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that she has sent a letter to the ED’s office expressing her inability to be present there.

Incidentally, on Tuesday afternoon, Manish Kothari, the personal chartered accountant of Anubrata Mondal, was arrested by the ED sleuths at the agency’s New Delhi office after marathon interrogation.

The ED officials claimed that Kothari was arrested after he resorted to thorough non-cooperation during interrogation.

ED sources doubt that the last moment decision by Sukanya to not appear at the agency’s headquarters at the national capital might be prompted by the fear that she might also receive the same fate like Kothari.

Sources said that Sukanya was summoned to Delhi to question her about fictitious transactions in the accounts of two companies named ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited, both having her as one of the directors.

Besides, the ED sleuths have also detected transactions made through foreign bank accounts by these two companies.

The central agency sleuths believe that these two companies are basically shell companies meant for diversion of the cattle-scam proceeds to different channels.

