Anuj asks Anupamaa to make their daughter her top priority

For the fans of the popular show ‘Anupamaa’ starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, there’s a new twist coming up in the tale.

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is upset with Anupamaa because he feels she is not giving any time to their adopted daughter Anu (Asmi Deo) and she is busy with her elder son Paritosh’s (Ashish Mehrotra) daughter Pari.

In the previous episode, it was seen how Pari developed a high fever, not knowing what to do and how to handle the situation, Bapuji (Arvind Vaidya) called Anupamaa in the middle of the night. Both Anuj and Anupamaa rushed to Shah’s house.

When Anupamaa was trying to figure out how to control Pari’s fever, she gets a call from Chhoti Anu as she wakes up in the middle of the night after having a scary dream and starts calling Anupamaa and Anuj.

Hearing that, Anuj and Anupamaa decide to rush back home to see chhoti Anu. Bapuji, however, asks Anupamaa to stay back with Pari. Anuj decides to go back home but when chhoti Anu asked about her mother he was speechless.

Later, he questioned Anupamaa for being careless towards their daughter and asked her to make Anu her priority.

More issues are created between them as Baa and Babuji shift to Anuj’s house and if Anupamaa will be able to resolve the problems arising in her married life will be seen in coming episodes.

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus

20221224-191604

