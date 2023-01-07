Anuj Saini, who has predominantly worked in television commercials, is all set to make his debut in Hindi cinema with Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh’.

The debutant took to his social media to share his first look poster from the movie.

Anuj Saini sharing his first look from ‘Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh’, said: “Dreams do come true. So so so happy & emotional to share my first look from my first film #GandhiGodseEkYudh. Thank you so much everyone for your constant love & support. A big thank you to my director Mr Raj Kumar Santoshi Sir @rajkumarsantoshi.official for believing in me. See you at a big screen near you. Save the date 26th January 2023.”

Anuj will be playing the role of a young boy opposite Tanisha Santoshi and has an interesting yet crucial role in the film.

The film depicts the war of two opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Releasing in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’ is set between 1947 and 1948. The film is produced by Manila Santoshi under Santoshi’s Production House and Music is by famed composer A.R. Rahman with sound design by Resul Pookutty and it’s set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.

