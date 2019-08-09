Anup Jalota lends voice for TV show on Shri Krishna

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Singer-musician Anup Jalota, popular for his devotional songs and ghazals, will recite bhajans and shlokas for the mythological show “Paramavatar Shri Krishna”.

The bhajans and shlokas, recited by Anup, will encapsulate Krishna’s journey to “Mahabharat” while also representing his teachings to Arjun during various phases in the Peninsula Pictures show.

“Although I have sung several devotional pieces, lending my voice to a divine journey traversed by Lord Krishna was a completely different and heavenly experience,” he said.

“The bhajans and shlokas come in different varied phases and capture Lord Krishna’s journey into the most memorable war of mythology. I believe the depiction of Mahabharata and the visuals presented in this story will truly enhance my music and will be an enchanting experience for the audience,” he added.

