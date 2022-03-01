Anup Jalota makes debut in English with ‘Love Grows’

Veteran singer Anup Jalota who is known for singing bhajans and spiritual songs, has made his debut in English with ‘Love Grows’.

The incident behind him making his debut in English language singing is Paramita Mukherjee Mullick, an internationally-acclaimed award-winning poetess and authoress who has so far written eight books. She was instrumental in the whole story behind the song.

Paramita voiced her desire to Jalota that she wanted one of her poems to be made into a song by him. So they zeroed in on ‘Love Grows’ and a new song was born. It’s also the first song of Paramita to be made into a video and her recitation has added substance to the music video.

The song is composed and sung by Jalota and the music has been arranged by music composer Jolly Mukherjee.

