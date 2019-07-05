Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New York, July 10 (IANS) Singer Anup Jalota visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.

Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday night shared a photograph of himself with his wife Neetu Singh and Jalota. He captioned the image: “Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming.”

Since the past several months, family members and friends visiting the Big Apple, have also ensured that they meet the couple and keep the ailing actor happy and entertained every other day.

Some of celebrities from the film and business world who have visited the couple include Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

Amid reports in April that Rishi Kapoor is now “cancer free”, actor Randhir Kapoor had said that his younger brother would be back home in a few months.

