Canindia News

Anup Soni joins Ayesha Jhulka to fight for animal rights

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 Actor Anup Soni has joined Ayesha Jhulka’s movement for the wellbeing of animals. The actress has started an online campaign demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Jhulka’s dog Rocky was allegedly killed at her farmhouse in Lonavala by her caretaker a while back. The accused was arrested, and granted bail within hours.

“It is sheer madness if we do not value the lives of those that cannot fight for their rights,” said the actor while talking about his decision.

“The caretaker who killed my Rocky and tried to pass it off as drowning is out on bail. We all saw the inhumanity in Noorie rape. But Rocky and Noorie are merely those that came out. Thousands of others suffer at our hands. We need stringent punishment for putting an end to crimes against animals,” said Jhulka, who is associated with Society For Animal Safety, India.

To this, animal welfare activist Nitesh Khare said: “Each of us needs to speak out. It is high time. We need to stop being mute spectators, watching animal cruelty and thinking a comment on Facebook is all it takes to express solidarity.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Akshay Kumar dons red bindi to promote ‘Laxmii’, draws flak from netizens

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Payal Ghosh set to play Madhubala

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

I don’t respond well when people attack me: Amaal Mallik

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan gets a taste of Salman Khan’s plush chalet

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Janhvi Kapoor pretends she’s back in the ’50s

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It made me very strong: Jim Parsons on how his sexuality helped him be a better actor

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Shah Rukh Khan wants to see Australian pacer Brett Lee play Hindi songs on guitar

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kirsten Bell shares handwritten letter George HW Bush left for Bill Clinton after losing the 1993 elections

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his Mumbai home

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested