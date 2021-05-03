IAS officer Anupam Anand was on Monday appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, replacing S. Muralikrishna.

Muralikrishna has served as the CEO for the last three years.

According to a notification by the state General Administration Department, Anand, a 2000-batch officer, has also been appointed ex-officio Secretary in the Election division.

Anand was currently posted as the Secretary, Tribal Development. Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, Manoj Aggarwal, has been given additional charge of the department.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are due late next year.

