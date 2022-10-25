ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam celebrates Diwali with SRK, Big B and Rani Mukerji

Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his Diwali with ‘compassionate’ Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s celebrations.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared pictures posing with Amitabh, SRK and Rani.

Alongside Shah Rukh’s post, he wrote: “Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world! love emoji @iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love.”

He thanked Rani and Aditya for their “hospitality and warmth!”

“It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!”

He then shared a picture with Big B and wrote: “Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always.”

