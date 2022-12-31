INDIASPORTS

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor meet Rishabh Pant

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and inquired about his health, after the latter’s car met with an accident on early Friday morning.

According to doctors, Pant has a fractured leg and has undergone plastic surgery for the burn injuries on his face.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah spoke to Pant’s family and offered help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Pant’s family.

A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) was on their way to meet the cricketer.

DDCA Director Shyam Sharma has said that Pant would be airlifted if required. However, he is said to be out of danger.

The reports of Pant’s head and spine scans are normal, and his knee and ankle scan is scheduled to be done later on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed concern on Pant’s right knee ligament rupture.

According to media reports, BCCI’s panel of doctors held a meeting with the doctors treating Pant in Dehradun, and decided that his ligament would be treated by the BCCI medical team, for which he can be sent abroad.

20221231-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM seeks special dispensation from Centre

    Rupee slips down against dollar on oil price increase

    BJP suffers embarrasment in K’taka as minister rakes up separate state...

    Burglars’ gang led by woman busted in Delhi