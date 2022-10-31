ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher has a candid talk with his mother on motivational chat show

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who currently hosts the motivational chat show ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’, was seen having a conversation with his mother, Dulari Kher in the first episode of the show.

The 67-year-old actor had hosted several TV shows such as ‘Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle’, ‘Sawaal Dus Crore Ka’, ‘Lead India’, and ‘The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’.

Now, the veteran actor interacts with achievers from different walks of life in his show, those who have become an inspiration for others.

In the first episode, he was seen interviewing his mother. From sharing some of her personal experiences of raising her children including Anupam and Raju Kher, Dulari revealed some memorable incidents of her life. The actor is happy with the response he got in the first episode.

Anupam said: “I’m happy with the encouraging response the show has been receiving, especially the first episode featuring my mother. The reason for this I believe is because truth resonates, truth triumphs.”

20221031-191003

