Bollywood actor Boman Irani revealed that his ‘Uunchai’ co-star Anupam Kher is scared of air travel and during the shoot, he had to comfort him by giving him a massage to make him feel easy and relaxed.

He said Kher has a extreme phobia of flying: “Anupam has a phobia, so when we used to sit in the helicopter, he would sit in the front, and I would be behind massaging him to give him comfort and keep asking him ‘Are you okay’.

“But you can actually see his veins popping, and from there I could figure out what he had to face every day for the film … hats off to him!”

Later, veteran actress Sarika also shared her working experience in the movie, saying that they used to travel in a helicopter as if it was an auto rickshaw.

Sarika shared: “Helicopter was like an auto rickshaw for us. Every four days, we would change the altitude. And Sooraj (Barjatya) ji would send us to Kathmandu and back, so it felt like we were travelling in an auto.”

Sarika is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta to promote their film ‘Uunchai’.

The 60-year-old actress also expressed her excitement about coming on the show and said: “I have been waiting for almost 10 years to be on the show and it feels so nice to be here.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

