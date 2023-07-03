INDIA

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently stepped out for lunch with Vanshika Kaushik, the daughter of his best friend and late actor-director Satish Kaushik, treating her with a caramel custard.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of himself in the company of Vanshika at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. The actor engaged in a heartful chat with her and also gifted her a few books. He mentioned that they also got food packed for Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik.

Talking about Vanshika’s eating habits, the veteran actor said that she doesn’t like vegetables in pasta and also removes the leafy vegetables from pizza to which the little girl quips, “Aapne bhi nikaale the patte (you too did the same)”.

Anupam smiled and agreed to Vanshika’s claim.

The actor also asked if Vanshika likes to cook, to which she said that she cooks maggi. Anupam shared that he can make other complex delicacies as well, like ‘anda bhurji’.

2023070333414

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey asks academies to focus on improving...

    Regularly identify sensitive posts in govt departments, PSUs: CVC

    Shivakumar approaches K’taka HC seeking quashing of cases lodged for violating...

    Allow us to celebrate Eid Milad on lines of Ganesh festival...