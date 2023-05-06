ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher, Mrunal all praise for Kangana’s dreamy, floral saree look

“Every inch of you is perfect”, is a line from singer Meghan Trainor’s song ‘All About The Bass’, which fits well for actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest pictures on social media as she looks every-inch like a dream in a beautiful blush pink saree.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she’s donning her iconic signature hair curls and a pink saree. Bollywood personalities Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur showered her with compliments

In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing in the middle of colourful flowers. She looked dreamy in her traditional look as she paired it with a dewy-blushed look.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Ready for an important interview.”

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher wrote in the comments, “Superb you are looking”.

“Curls,” pointed out Mrunal with loved-up emojis. Raashii Khanna mentioned, “Beautiful!”. Several fans also flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Kangana has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. She is also producing the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Padmashri actress will be seen in ‘Emergency’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

