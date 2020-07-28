Anupam Kher recalls visiting Robert De Niro’s New York home

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher says he never thought he would get an opportunity to work with Hollywood icon Robert De Niro, and also have the fortune of calling him a friend.

Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with De Niro, which was taken at the Hollywood star’s apartment in New York, and was clicked by director David O. Russell.

Kher had a role in Russell’s 2012 release, “Silver Linings Playbook”, which featured Robert De Niro in a pivotal role.

He wrote: “Story of this pic: There won’t be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won’t be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Taxi Driver’.”