Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently saw R. Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and he seems to be mightily impressed. Anupam took to Twitter with a video where he shared his thoughts after watching the film.

The ‘Special 26’ actor said every Indian should apologise to rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was once wrongly accused of espionage. R Madhavan, who has directed the film, also portrays the lead character of the former aerospace engineer.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Watched @ActorMadhavan’s #RocketryTheFilm based on @NambiNOfficial’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan!”

Anupam can be heard saying in the video that he felt both sad and proud on watching the compassion with which R Madhavan portrayed the character. “It is certainly one of the best films that I have seen of late,” he said. He also complimented the choice of dialogues and the casting.

Praising Madhavan’s performance, the senior actor said, “Your performance is world class, you are phenomenal.” The actor urged the youth to watch the film, calling it highly inspirational and encouraging.

