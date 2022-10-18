ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher recollects his first meeting with ‘Uunchai’ helmer Sooraj Barjatya

Actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing the screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, recollected his first interaction with the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya.

While talking to the media during the film’s trailer launch on Tuesday, the actor said, “I remember during ‘Saraansh’ Sooraj was the 5th assistant director. He used to sit in one corner as nobody used to give him much work on the sets. I walked upto him and engaged him with a few on-set tasks. Later, both of us went on to collaborate on blockbuster films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Vivah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'”.

Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen seven years after his last directorial ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, which starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the dual role alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

‘Uunchai’ stars an ensemble cast and tells the story of friendship, peppered with elements of adventure, drama and a road trip. The film will drop in theatres on November 11.

