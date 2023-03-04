Veteran Anupam Kher is proud of his student and has shared his appreciation for her. The student in question is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been named as one of the presenters at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards set to be held on March 12.

The actor took to his social media to appreciate Deepika. The actress Deepika had done an acting course at Anupam’s acting institute, Actor Prepares, after her successful modelling career.

Sharing a throwback picture of Deepika from her early days at his institute, Anupam Kher wrote on his Instagram, “Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey.”

He further mentioned in the note, “On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for Pathan too! Jai Ho!”

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 joining the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

