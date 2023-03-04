ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher shares note of appreciation for Deepika as she is set to present award at 95th Oscars

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Anupam Kher is proud of his student and has shared his appreciation for her. The student in question is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been named as one of the presenters at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards set to be held on March 12.

The actor took to his social media to appreciate Deepika. The actress Deepika had done an acting course at Anupam’s acting institute, Actor Prepares, after her successful modelling career.

Sharing a throwback picture of Deepika from her early days at his institute, Anupam Kher wrote on his Instagram, “Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey.”

He further mentioned in the note, “On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for Pathan too! Jai Ho!”

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 joining the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

20230304-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pranutan reveals her look in music video of ‘Kaise hum bataye’

    ‘Godfather’ teaser promises action feast for Chiranjeevi & Salman fans

    Director Ram’s film with Nivin Pauly titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

    Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes