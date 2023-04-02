ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher sings a song for ‘Metro… In Dino’, shares a BTS video from sets

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement and said that it is a ‘dream come true’ moment for him as he got an opportunity to sing a song in Anurag Basu’s film ‘Metro… In Dino’ featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is an anthology film that consists of four different stories about modern-day relationships and their complications. ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ actor posted a video from the sets while finishing his recording session with music composer Pritam and the director. He shared in the video that anything is possible in life. Pritam was also seen praising for his rendition of the track.

He wrote in the caption: “All dreams come true: I never thought in my dreams that I will get an opportunity to sing a song under the music direction of Pritam and in Anurag Basu’s film #MetroInDini. I only say, “kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything is possible).”

He also praised Pritam and Aurag and said that he is fortunate to get a chance to sing for them: “#PritamDa and #AnuragDa are geniuses in their field. It was a matter of pride for me to sing for the. Jai Ho”

On the work front, the 68-year-old actor has been part of several international projects including ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and others. He acted in numerous Bollywood movies like ‘Utsav’, ‘Karma’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘Dirty Politics’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’, ‘Uunchai’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and few others are yet to be released such as ‘Nautanki’, ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaaye’, ‘Kaagaz 2’, ‘The Vaccine War’, among others.

