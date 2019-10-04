Anupam Kher to conduct laughter class in New York

New York, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to bring a smile on everyone’s face. He will conduct a laughter fitness event at the Riverside Park in New York on October 19.

Hosted by the Riverside Park Conservancy, ‘Laugh Out Loud with Anupam’ is open to all those who would like to participate in the laughing event.

Talking about the event, Kher said: “Laughter is the best therapy. We have practiced it from ages in India and different parts of the world. It not only improves physical health but is known to have a positive impact on mental health as well. In today’s world when smileys have replaced real laughter, I am trying to add laughter to people’s lives.

“Let’s prove that laughter is the best medicine and add a dash of laughter in people’s life. Let’s make laughter the most beautiful sound. I am glad that I will be conducting this amazing, full of life session with my fellow New York Residents.”

Kher on Monday posted a small clip in which he can seen performing laughter exercise with his “New Amsterdam” co-stars.

“The best way to end a long solid work on a holiday was to ask my fellow actors to laugh out loud with me. That two minute exercise took away the tiredness of doing six scenes on a Sunday. Jai Ho,” he captioned the video.

