Anupam Kher to narrate anecdotes, facts about Indian PMs

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has turned narrator for the show ‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’, which showcases historical facts and anecdotes about Indian Prime Ministers from 1947 to 2022.

Talking about the show, Kher said: “India has progressed immensely over the last 75 years, and our Prime Ministers have been crucial in making this possible.”

The audience will also get to know about the decisions and policies of different Prime Ministers and the impact they had on the country through Kher’s narration.

“As someone who has passionately followed the nation’s political history, I believe this show to informative as well as interesting,” he said.

Starting from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, the show has been shot within the premises of the Prime Minister’s Museum at the Teen Murti Bhavan to give it a more authentic look.

The show airs on History TV18.

20220820-175004

