Anupam Kher is a hugely successful actor known for his versatility. He can play any and all characters from a clown to an antagonist. The actor is not only respected for his craft in India, but internationally too. He has been a part of some noted international projects including, NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ and ‘The Big Sick’, an Amazon Prime Film.

Anupam Kher has also earned himself a BAFTA nomination. Now the actor is all set for another international series, this time its from the house of ABC and he will be playing the father-in-law of the protagonist of a comedy pilot, titled, ‘Son In Law’. The show is also said to have Reema Sampat, Meera Simhan and Chris Sullivan in important roles.

As reported by Deadline, Anupam Kher has joined the cast of ‘Son In Law’, which will be a single camera pilot from 20th Television and it has been executive produced and written by Ajay Sahgal.

The other executive producers of the project include Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. Kasdan’s production house, The Detective Agency is also producing this show backed by 20th Television.

The story of the show is about a grounded, humble man Jake, played by Chris Sullivan who has to seek approval of his fiancée’s (Reema Sampat) sophisticated parents, especially the tough to impress father-in-law.

On Wednesday, April 20, Anupam Kher shared the news of his latest project on his Instagram. He shared a picture and captioned the post, “Happy and excited to share with you all this fantastic news about my next overseas pilot project #SonInLaw. Looking forward to joining the team. Jai Ho! #SonInLaw @abcnetwork #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Series (sic).”

Anupam Kher’s BAFTA nomination was for Best Supporting actor in the BBC movie, ‘The Boy with the Topknot’. Anupam Kher’s international movie repertoire includes movies like, ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Sense8’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘The Indian Detective’, ‘A Family Man’, ‘Mrs. Wilson’ and ‘Hotel Mumbai’.