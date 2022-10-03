ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupam Kher to venture into digital space with his new talk show

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to explore the digital space with his upcoming talk show ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’, which is touted to be India’s most inspirational talk show. It will see him in conversation with extraordinary people having extremely ordinary origins.

The show will seek answers to what lit their path during their darkest phase and the challenges that they went through and what drove them to burn everyday so that they could live forever?

With these stories, the content of the show will serve as a way of life for a lot of people, who need a trigger to step out and achieve the impossible.

Talking about the show, the senior actor said: “As the title suggests, ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’ is a motivational chat show, as it talks about hope, courage, determination and efforts to achieve what you set out to. It’s a great opportunity to interact with achievers from different walks of life which will hopefully serve as huge inspiration for the millions who need that trigger to achieve the impossible.”

He further mentioned: “Hope is a powerful thing. It not only inspires us to do the impossible but also helps us deal with difficult times”.

The show will premiere its first season on Anupam Kher’s YouTube channel this month (October) with guests curated by Kher himself.

