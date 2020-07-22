Anupam Kher’s ‘social distancing’ meeting with Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher enjoyed a meeting with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Karan Tacker in the era of social distancing, and captured the moment for his social media followers.

The actor took to Instagram to share an image, in which the three can be seen maintaining social distancing as they stand. It seems they met up for some official work.

“Social Distancing!! Yesss!!! But No generation gap here between @bajpayee.manoj @karantacker and that sexy bald man,” Anupam wrote with the image.

Karan reposted the image, writing: “The kind of company every actor yearns to keep! In the esteemed company of @anupampkher and @bajpayee.manoj! ( ps don’t miss our social distancing!)”

Earlier this week, Anupam shared that his mother Dulari, who tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, has been declared “healthy” by the doctors and will now be on home quarantine.

“Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors and @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo,” tweeted the actor on Monday.

–IANS

sug/vnc