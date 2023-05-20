ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anupama Solanki on her ‘Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer’ role: ‘This is a 2-in-1 character’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Anupama Solanki feels lucky to have bagged the show ‘Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer’ and said that she is loving her character which is negative with a comic side.

“Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is taking a 15-year leap. This time, 99 per cent of the star cast has changed. Actually, this show is becoming a new show and they have changed the show name also. It’s now called Nath Gauri Aur Krishna Ki Kahani.”

“My latest character is a combination of Maddam sir and Bindiya Sarkar. This character is a 2-in-1 character who is negative and slightly comic as well. This is quite new and challenging compared to an only negative shade. My character is Kalawati, Chahat Pandey is playing the role of Krishna and my mother is playing Vandana Vithalini,” she said.

She added: “It’s like a cherry on the cake to play two shades together. This is the first time I am playing this type of character who has dual shades.”

“I am not tense about being typecast in a particular role because last year I did ‘Maddam Sir’, where I portrayed a positive character and before that I portrayed Mohini, a character who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. I am not worried about type cast.”

Ask her if she is satisfied with the roles she is getting to play, she said: “I am totally satisfied with my career because frequently I am doing different roles.”

