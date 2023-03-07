ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Anupamaa’ actress Aneri Vajani shares tips on how to celebrate safe Holi

Splashing water, playing with colours, and meeting friends and family; Holi is all about fun, happiness and excitement. Every person excited for Holi should also keep in mind the safety precautions, asserts ‘Anupamaa’ actress Aneri Vajani and expresses the need for awareness on celebrating a safe festival.

While talking about enjoying the festival of colours with all precautions, Aneri says: “Ever since we were young we used to make colours from flowers. I really think that everyone should use organic colours, they are very gentle on the skin which multiplies the fun.

“At last, she concludes with: “Playing Holi on the terrace is a lot of fun but proper arrangements for safety should be made. As for personal safety, one should always be in a group or have close ones around at all times. Wearing clothes with pockets inside to keep money and phone is also a good idea.”

Aneri made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’ as Paakhi. Later, she was seen in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 7’.

She received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Saanjh Mathur Sharma in ‘Beyhadh’ opposite Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget from 2016 to 2017.

She was also roped in for playing Pranati Mishra Khurana in ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, and as Malvika Kapadia in ‘Anupamaa’.

