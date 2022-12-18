How a middle-class woman with strong values tries to run her family by being the perfect wife and mother is reflected in the daily show ‘Anupamaa’ starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

Anupamaa is doing everything possible to maintain a balance between her responsibility as a mother and wife.

It seems, though, that she is failing in it because her daughter Pakhi’s (Muskaan Bamne) issues are not coming to an end. Pakhi sends a life-threatening message to her husband Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and later locks herself inside the room. Anupamaa, who took her younger daughter Anu (Asmi Deo) with her rushes towards her ex-husband Vanraj’s house (Sudhanshu Pandey).

While sitting in the auto, she thinks about her husband Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and how he has to face everything for her.

After reaching Shah’s house, she schools Pakhi and tells her that she only cares for herself. Neither she respected her mom nor did her husband have any relevance in her life. She says further that every day she is up with something new and in a taunting way she comments that: “We are fortunate to have a daughter like you.”

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

