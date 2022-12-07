ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ to star Sara, Aditya, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is all set to bring an anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’, which has a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Director Anurag Basu added, “‘Metro…In Dino’ is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

“The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the music will be scored by Pritam. ‘Metro…In Dino’ showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series said: “Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for ‘Metro…In Dino’.

“While he brings about the magic with gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one.”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present ‘Metro…In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, the film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

20221207-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRK is one of the most down-to-earth actors I’ve met: Aanjjan...

    B-Town pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor on first death anniversary

    ‘Regressive stuff being replaced by progressive content on TV’

    Ayushmann takes to stand-up comedy to challenge stereotypes