INDIA

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ sets release date on March 29, 2024

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘Metro..In Dino’ has finally got a release date after its announcement, and will now release on March 29, 2024. A romance drama, ‘Metro…In Dino’ navigates the many complexities of life and those that come with love and relationships in a modern society.

The sequel to the 2007 acclaimed drama film ‘Life in a…Metro’, the film is directed by Anurag Basu with music by Pritam, who also worked on the first one. Prior to this, Basu and Pritam have been long-time associates and have collaborated on various other projects such as ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Gangster’ and ‘Ludo’ among others.

The pair’s collaborations have gone on to become highly acclaimed making them two of the best associates in Indian cinema, and their association can be compared to other grand duos, such as Rahman-Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap-Amit Trivedi. The film will star an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

‘Metro…In Dino’ will be released by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

2023070232782

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 lakh Remdesivir injections to be supplied to Telangana hospitals

    ‘Never a dull moment’: Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

    Harsha murder case: Pics showing accused enjoying special treatment in jail...

    Parineeti Chopra’s mother pens emotional note on daughter’s engagement