ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on ‘The Kerala Story’: To ban it is just wrong

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has cryptically talked about the ban on the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ in a thread about the “propaganda” film.

Cryptically reacting to the ban of ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal, Kashyap tweeted on Wednesday: “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.”

He also shared a quote by French philosopher Voltaire, which read: “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

‘The Kerala Story’ is currently in controversy after the film’s trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the film’s makers had changed it to three women.

Anurag tweeted it is “just wrong” to ban a film, even if it is “propaganda” and asked people to watch ‘Afwaah’, which “talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest”.

He tweeted, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called ‘Afwaah’. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed the state chief secretary to ensure the film is removed from all screens in the state.

20230510-153002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Romantics’ helmer Smriti Mundhra feels three Khans made docu-series more...

    Mike Tyson amps up hype over Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

    Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to...

    Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission to fly to Abu Dhabi