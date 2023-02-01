Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, recently heaped praise on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma for his work in the film ‘Zwigato’.

Anurag graced an episode of Kapil’s television show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During the course of the episode, the topic of ‘Zwigato’ came up, and Anurag mentioned that he has seen the film and appreciated Kapil’s performance.

The director said, “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry.”

Kapil Sharma, who is usually well known for his keen sense of humour, successfully transforms himself into a hardworking delivery boy in the film.

‘Zwigato’ has been directed by Nandita Das, and also stars Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya. The film, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, is releasing in theatres on March 17, 2023.

