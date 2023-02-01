ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anurag Kashyap lavishes praise on Kapil Sharma’s performance in ‘Zwigato’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, recently heaped praise on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma for his work in the film ‘Zwigato’.

Anurag graced an episode of Kapil’s television show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During the course of the episode, the topic of ‘Zwigato’ came up, and Anurag mentioned that he has seen the film and appreciated Kapil’s performance.

The director said, “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry.”

Kapil Sharma, who is usually well known for his keen sense of humour, successfully transforms himself into a hardworking delivery boy in the film.

‘Zwigato’ has been directed by Nandita Das, and also stars Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya. The film, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, is releasing in theatres on March 17, 2023.

20230201-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Ojha: ‘I never quit Bhojpuri films for TV’

    Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn’t believe I sang Jee Karda

    Four comedians come together for ‘Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts’

    Multi-crore earnings do not spell success (IANS Column: B-Town)