ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anurag Kashyap: ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ is my favourite Pa Ranjith film

NewsWire
0
0

Well known Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has lauded director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film, ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’, saying that this is a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap wrote, “Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version. This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head.

“There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds.

“It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film.

“He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew.”

This isn’t the first time that Bollywood director has been inspired by a Tamil film. Anurag Kashyap has often proclaimed that his famous Gangs of Wasseypur was inspired by director Sasikumar’s Tamil film, ‘Subramaniyapuram’.

20220830-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s docu-film ‘Holy Bread’ to compete in Italy’s Trento film fest

    Anushka Sharma steps away from her production company to focus on...

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked out of the airport holding...

    Contestant Neerja, guru Bhawna impress Sanjay Dutt in ‘Super Dancer 4’