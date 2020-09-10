HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag goes viral, filmmaker taunts back

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a sarcastic retort to a viral trend on Thursday that started when many on social media tagged him with a drug reference while wishing him on his birthday.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag went viral on Thursday as Kashyap turned 48.

Reacting to the trend, Anurag Kashyap tweeted: “Uff itna charsi pyaar.. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse (so much of hashish-induced love.. wish to get this love from all of you even when you are in your senses).. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag.”

Earlier, a section of social media users tried to taunt the filmmaker on his birthday, referring to him as a “charsi” (hashish addict).

“Happy drugs day to @anuragkashyap72.#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag,” a user tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to the man who backs Charsi People and Drug peddlers. #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag,” another one wrote.

The trend is widely being seen as a reaction to Kashyap’s blunt assertion on Wednesday that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was a “problematic” man. Kashyap shared WhatsApp chats he had with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager on Twitter to explain why he avoided working with the late actor.