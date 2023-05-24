Actress Sunny Leone is making her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’. The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy (essayed by Rahul Bhat), who has been presumed dead for years.

He continues to work for a corrupt system while seeking redemption. Leone plays a pivotal character named Charlie, reports Variety.

Talking about her character, the actress said: “She’s a little bit of a complex character and she hides behind some of her motions. And one of the things she hides behind the most is this laugh. And I believe she’s a woman who’s caught in two different worlds – one is the one that she wants to live in and one is the one she has been caught up in. I really enjoyed playing this character. And I think she is someone who’s trying her very best to be as strong as possible at every moment of the day.”

Leone’s laugh in the film is distinctive and the actor said that Kashyap was “very adamant” that she got it right.

She told Variety: “It’s not something that’s a part of who I am. So I had to practise and when I mean practice, I practised in the car, I practised in front of my family, my kids, my husband, my friends, on set, in the middle of shooting a song or shooting something, I would practise laughing like Charlie.”

“That way, when I got on set, it was out of my system, wasn’t something that I felt odd about, it was just part of the character,” she added.

20230524-133804