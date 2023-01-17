ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anurag Kashyap went back to pen and paper to pen a script after a long time

After ‘Ugly’, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next film that has been solely written by him. The director got candid about his project and shared that how after discussing with his daughter, the idea for writing a story based on the concept of modern relationships came to his mind.

He said: “I’ve had the story idea brewing in my mind for a long time. I have always liked to explore relationships in the context of big cities, big towns, small towns, and middle class relationships. I was in conversation with my daughter and by the end of our discussion it hit me that it was important to explore struggles, challenges that the GenZ generation undergoes.”

The director, who is known for his films like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Dobaaraa’, among others, shared further about working on the story of the movie after a detailed conversation with his daughter.

He added: “With that in mind, I set out to write the stories, fun, musical love stories with the help of Shellee and Amit Trivedi. We also improvised as we went along with the gen Z actors Karan and Alaya. It’s after a long time I have gone back to pen and paper and wrote a script. Actually after ‘Ugly’, something that originated entirely from me.”

This film is about young people finding themselves, finding love and also it portrays a total lack of unwillingness among the older generation to understand.

‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ features ‘Freddy’ actress Alaya F and actor Karan Mehta, who marks his debut. Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production, it is slated to release on February 3.

