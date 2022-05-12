Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited film ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set for a theatrical release on August 19.

Starring Tapsee Pannu, the film is a fresh story which is said to be a completely new take from the director on thrillers.

‘Dobaaraa’ is a new-age thriller that brings Tapsee and Anurag together for the third time. The movie is backed by content queen Ekta Kapoor who is known for backing unique projects.

The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, and extremely edgy at its core.

‘Dobaaraa’ also reunites Tapsee with Pavail Gulati, who worked with the actress in the critically acclaimed ‘Thappad’.

‘Dobaaraa’ is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

