Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s most anticipated thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead has been wrapped up and is all set for release.

While the movie was all set to hit the theatres worldwide on August 19, 2022, it seems the movie will now also see a premiere in London during the London International Film Festival 2022.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the movie confirmed the news, “The film will release in August but to add more excitement to this, this edgy thriller will premiere at London Film Festival.” The source also revealed that director Anurag Kashyap and lead actress Taapsee Pannu will also be attending the festival and will also be presenting the movie at the opening night gala #LIFF2022 on June 23 at around 6 PM.

Speaking about the movie the source continued, “Dobaaraa is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022 and it has left the audience biting their nails since the teaser was released last year. The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliff-hanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless.”

‘Dobaaraa’ has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor and it is a new age thriller which reunites Anurag and Taapsee for the third time. This movie also reunites ‘Thappad’ co-stars Taapsee and Pavail Gulati. ‘Dobaaraa’ is the first movie under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing Cult Movies and it tells an edgy, compelling, story which is also touted to be genre bending. ‘Dobaaraa’ is scheduled to release on the big screens on August 19, 2022.