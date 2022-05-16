Bengaluru lad Anurag Shourya Kallambella shocked top seed Rithik Jeyanth SR Kumar of Tamil Nadu to make it to the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the SAT Sports-AITA Champions Series (CS)7 U-14 tennis tournament that began here on Monday.

In a first round encounter played at the SAT Sports Academy, Anurag outplayed Rithik in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Anurag’s compatriot Vijay Sumukh Raghu also registered an upset victory when he sent the fourth seed Arya RC Thirumurthy, also of Tamil Nadu crashing with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. The rest of the fancied players advanced to the next round without much ado, according to a release issued by the organisers.

Rains curtailed the matches in the girls’ category as only eight matches out of 16 could be completed.

The day saw the seeded players having it easy in their opening round matches with the top seed Disha Kumar brushing aside the challenge of Sai P Sanjana Reddy of Andhra Pradesh 6-1, 6-1.

Results (seedings in prefix, states unless Karnataka in brackets)

Boys’ U-14 (Round-1): Anurag Shourya Kallambella bt 1-Rithik Jeyanth SR Kumar (TN) 6-4, 6-3; Vishwanatham Pratyush bt Keerthan Vishwas 6-0, 6-4; Abhivadya Misra bt Navtej Manjunath 6-1, 2-6, 10-5; 7-Ayaan Tareen bt Tapas J 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Sumukh Raghu bt 4-Arya RC Thirumurthy (TN) 6-4, 6-1; Sai Karan Angamuthu bt Lohith Anand M 6-3, 6-0; Mohit N Reddy bt Sachiv Das 6-2, 6-2; 8-Balaganesh Patel bt Yash Kumar 6-2, 6-1; 6-Shreyanth M bt Pradeepa Holla 6-0, 6-0; Darsh Harshad Khedekar (MAH) bt Hridhay Vivekandan bt 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; Dhanush M B bt Ayush Kotian 6-0, 6-1; 3-Aahil Ayaz bt Arhan Jain 6-1, 6-1; 5-Vishnu Mohan bt Tarun H 7-5, 6-1; Parthiv Nallagundla (TS) bt Puneeth M 6-2, 6-4; Aarush Gururaj Malannavar bt Pranav Rajesh 7-6 (2), 2-6, 11-9; 2-Diganth M bt Adarsh Dileepkumar 6-0, 6-0.

