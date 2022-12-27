INDIA

Anurag Thakur accuses Rahul of ‘insulting’ Indian Amry

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the recent India-China faceoff, saying that such people insult the Army by questioning it.

“Rahul Gandhi should worry about his party. Our Army under the strong leadership of PM Modi carried out surgical strike, and Balakot air strike and gave a befitting reply in Doklam. People like Rahul Gandhi question the Army and insult them,” said Mr Thakur.

He also accused the Congress of speaking the language of China and raised questions about the part’s ideology.

Notably, on Sunday, in a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi’s channel, while interacting with Armed Forces’ veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, “China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don’t just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you.”

20221227-125605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka BJP activist murdered to create terror, says NIA sources

    AAP fallen back on compromised CM candidate: Sukhbir Badal

    Puducherry CM recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

    ACC chief Jay Shah plans to revive Afro-Asian Cricket Project