Anurag Thakur launches round-the-clock Doordarshan Himachal service

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday launched round-the-clock service of Doordarshan Himachal here.

Welcoming Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said it was a momentous day for Himachal Pradesh with the launching of 24-hour telecast of the channel.

Equipped with modern equipment, DD Himachal will also be available on DTH.

The information related to art, culture, traditions, tourist and religious places, and various achievements of the state will now be available on the national network.

Besides tourism promotion, programmes on Himachali folk music would be telecast on the lines of Doordarshan’s famous programme — Chitrahaar.

Three news bulletins of half-an-hour duration would be broadcast on DD Himachal, said the Union minister.

Remembering former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, Sukhu attributed the national telecast of Doordarshan to her, and said since then, a lot of progress has been witnessed in the history of Doordarshan.

He thanked the Union Minister for understanding the necessity of the reach of Doordarshan in remote and far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister urged Prasar Bharti to telecast various programmes based on the rich tourism potential of Himachal Pradesh.

There is also a need to strengthen the sports infrastructure to nourish the sports talent, for which cooperation of Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur is much sought, said Sukhu.

“I hope that the Central minister will also advocate for Himachal’s share in all the Centrally-sponsored schemes,” said the Chief Minister.

20230216-164409

