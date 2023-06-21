Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur performed yoga in his hometown Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to mark the ninth International Yoga Day.

A special event was organised in Hamirpur where a large number of local residents attended the event.

However, there was no state-level function in the state capital in the Congress-ruled state.

BJP activists, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, participated in an event organised in Ram Temple here.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal participated in events organised in their hometowns Seraj and Nahan, respectively.

“Best wishes on International Yoga Day. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Day has got a new identity in the world. Heartfelt greetings to the Prime Minister and a humble request to all of you to include yoga in your daily routine to lead a healthy life,” Thakur said in a statement.

This year’s theme was ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family’.

