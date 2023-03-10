INDIA

Anurag Thakur slams NYT, other foreign media for ‘defaming’ India, PM

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack on foreign media outlets, including the New York Times, accusing them of “spreading propaganda against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In a series of tweets, the minister castigated the foreign media for defaming the country and the prime minister.

“New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT’s so called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous & fictitious published w/ a sole motive to spread a propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values,” he said.

“This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other link-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can’t last long,” .

In another tweet, he said, “Some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about our democracy and pleuritic society.

“Freedom of Press in India is as sacrosanct as other fundamental rights.”

“Democracy in India and We the people are very matured and we don’t need to learn grammar of democracy from such agenda driven media. Blatant lies spread by NYT abt press freedom in Kashmir is condemnable,” read another tweet of his.

“Indians will not allow such mindsets to run their decisive agenda on India soil.”

He also accused the Congress for defaming India at foreign soil.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Congress should clarify its motive. Going abroad and defaming one’s own country is the culture of Congress & Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi must stop spreading hate”.

