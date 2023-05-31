INDIASPORTS

Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of investigation

NewsWire
0
0

A day after the top Indian wrestlers threatened to discard their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the grapplers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said,”I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. They (wrestlers) should not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or the aspiring wrestlers. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons.”

His remarks comes a day after dramatic events unfolded in Haridwar where protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat reached to discard all their medals in Ganga but after the intervention of Khap and farmer leaders, they agreed to put the immersion on hold for five days.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers

Meanwhile, addressing a rally the WFI chief said that he is ready to be hanged if proved guilty.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment,” Singh added.

20230531-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidyut Jammwal brings a smile on security guard’s face with selfie

    Border firing: Assam disagrees with Meghalaya CM on jurisdiction

    As social media honcho in ‘Escaype Live’, Javed Jafferi empathises with...

    ‘Picked out from a hat’: SC on 50 yrs minimum criteria...