A day after the top Indian wrestlers threatened to discard their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the grapplers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said,”I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. They (wrestlers) should not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or the aspiring wrestlers. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons.”

His remarks comes a day after dramatic events unfolded in Haridwar where protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat reached to discard all their medals in Ganga but after the intervention of Khap and farmer leaders, they agreed to put the immersion on hold for five days.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers

Meanwhile, addressing a rally the WFI chief said that he is ready to be hanged if proved guilty.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment,” Singh added.

