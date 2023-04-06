Actress-VJ Anusha Dandekar has hit back at trolls after they made fun of her for not being able to incite a response from Gauri Khan and her children at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

A moment when Gauri seemingly refused Anusha to take Suhana’s interview was caught on camera. A section of social media users trolled Anusha as they felt Gauri and Suhana ignored her.

Anusha took to the story section of Instagram on Thursday and wrote, “This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren’t at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can’t be part of your plan.”

She further mentioned, “Some people don’t like to give interviews and never have and that’s totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END. I think I did a great job and I’m really good at what I do about no one’s stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies.”

While Gauri may have refused Anusha for an interview, Gauri’s husband, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan did speak with her at length.

